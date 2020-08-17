The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Stacey Andrea Mensik, 46, 21500 block of Mallory Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Jesse Robert Giuliani, 42, 5300 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Michael Jamaal Brumfield, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: expiration of registration over 6 months. Bond: $1,000.

Mark Kamayu James Middleton, 26, of Arcadia. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Mandi Michelle Eckman, 39, 400 block of Blossom Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Mugahid Mahmoud Mohamed Ali, 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: attaching registration license plate not assigned, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $3,000.

Willie Charles Vails, 54, 11100 block of Pendelton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Edgar Abraham Aguilar Escobar, 38, of Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

