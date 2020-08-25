The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Patrick Deon Neal, 56, 16400 block of Lagore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Kelly Aaron Thompson, 36, 8200 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.
Kama Ann Salmon, 48, 2100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Englewood. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Amira Alyssa Hechiche, 21, of Tampa. Charge: obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Bond: $5,000.
Kendall Alicia Hernandez, 21, 25500 block of Barinas Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, larceny first degree property $100 to under $300, possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Shane Michael Drake, 18, 1000 block of Summerset Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Daniel Joseph Gonzalez, 29, 22000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Miguel Catalan Patino, 41, of Piedmont, S.C. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Brendan M. Allan, 29, Stratford Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.
Dustin Lee Saylor, 30, 9800 block of Gulfstream Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.
Carl Arthur Wojciechowski, 32, of Bradenton. Charges: two counts of petty theft and two counts of grand theft. Bond: none.
Melissa Dawn Pelham, 45, 11700 block of SW Anne Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: marijuana possession under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Cynthia Ruth Dixon, 45, Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession under 20 grams and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Edward Chartrand II, 33, 5200 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: fraudulent use of a credit card). Bond: none.
Mariah Cristine Merchant, 28, 1600 block of S. Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary, dealing stolen property and giving false information to a pawn dealer. Bond: $16,500.
Whitney Dawn Pol, 33, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary to an occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
Chance Dawson White, 20, 3900 block of Diamond Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Stephen Bryce Balsinger, 24, 5800 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.