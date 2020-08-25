The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Patrick Deon Neal, 56, 16400 block of Lagore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Kelly Aaron Thompson, 36, 8200 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.

Kama Ann Salmon, 48, 2100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Englewood. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Amira Alyssa Hechiche, 21, of Tampa. Charge: obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Bond: $5,000.

Kendall Alicia Hernandez, 21, 25500 block of Barinas Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, larceny first degree property $100 to under $300, possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Shane Michael Drake, 18, 1000 block of Summerset Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.

Daniel Joseph Gonzalez, 29, 22000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Miguel Catalan Patino, 41, of Piedmont, S.C. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Brendan M. Allan, 29, Stratford Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.

Dustin Lee Saylor, 30, 9800 block of Gulfstream Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.

Carl Arthur Wojciechowski, 32, of Bradenton. Charges: two counts of petty theft and two counts of grand theft. Bond: none.

Melissa Dawn Pelham, 45, 11700 block of SW Anne Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: marijuana possession under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Cynthia Ruth Dixon, 45, Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession under 20 grams and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Daniel Edward Chartrand II, 33, 5200 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: fraudulent use of a credit card). Bond: none.

Mariah Cristine Merchant, 28, 1600 block of S. Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary, dealing stolen property and giving false information to a pawn dealer. Bond: $16,500.

Whitney Dawn Pol, 33, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary to an occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

Chance Dawson White, 20, 3900 block of Diamond Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Stephen Bryce Balsinger, 24, 5800 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments