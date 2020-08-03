The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Anthony Lee Heathcock, 49, 2600 block of Charlene Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery with deadly weapon and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Shayne Andrew Williamson of Wauchula. Charges: first-degree grand theft, battery by intentional touch or strike and two counts of out-of-county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
Miguel Antonio Portuondo Martinez, 55, of Tampa. Charges: out-of-county warrant and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Jason David Carrigan, 42, 2200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Taylor Belle Ray Pierre, 32, 18400 block of Lamont Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Skeneino Eddy Francois, 29, 300 block of Boundary Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Thomas John Owens, 41, of Des Moines, Iowa. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $2,500.
Estevan Ray Perez, 25, of Dade City. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,513.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gordon William Litts, 52, of North Port. Charges: probation violation: burglary, probation violation (original charges: uttering a forged instrument, burglary). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kristen Marie Hanna, 34, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
