The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

James Edward Jr. Campbell, 45, 1600 block of Montia Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Brian Sean Christin, 28, 12000 block of Venetian Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Michelle Lynn Zwolinski, 49, 7400 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Jeremy Jamille Allison, 19, 1900 block of Pollard Ave., North Port. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.

Ermes Hernandez, 32, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: $4,000.

Austin Gene Ousley, 21, of Rochester, Ind. Charges: larceny first-degree, resisting officer without violence, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed and two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Bond: $20,000.

Blake Allen Honeycut, 22, of Akron, Ind. Charges: larceny first-degree, resisting officer without violence, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed and two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Bond: $21,000.

Terry Keith Blanchard, 36, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, grand theft property and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.

Mauricio Andres Gomez, 37, 100 block of Carlisle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

Julie Ann Gonzalez, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

David Thomas Dion, 36, of Oviedo, Fla. Charge: DUI fourth or subsequent offense. Bond: $10,000.

Brandon Nickell, 46, 6400 block of Mayport Street, Englewood. Charges: resisting officer without violence, perjury in official proceedings, burglary, larceny first-degree and two counts of burglary of a conveyance. Bond: $27,000.

Krista Ann Luek, 48, 6400 block of Tilly Street, Englewood. Charges: petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Kirk Patrick Henry, 50, 9800 block of Gulfstream Blvd., Englewood. Charge: driving without license habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Sean Andrew Clarke, 22, 300 block of Gardenia, Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.

Robert Charles Six, 31, 2700 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: four counts of petty theft. Bond: $480.

Samantha Diane Becht, 25, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Malgorzata Ana Gojlik, 35, 12100 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charge: burglary. Bond: $7,500.

Nicholas Gordon Jacobsen, 35, 1100 block of Leeward Road, Venice. Charges: obstructing justice: tampering in misdemeanor proceeding, battery. Bond: none.

Luke Caleb Konke, 21, 1800 block of Hillock Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation: robbery. Bond: none.

Brittany Hope Maddens, 31, 200 block of E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Charges: driving while license is suspended habitual offender, DUI, DUI damage to property or another person, probation violation: four counts of uttering forged instrument, three counts of forgery. Bond: $2,120

Joshua Wirick, 39, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: Pinellas County: violation of probation: two counts of sale or deliver controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none. The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: Kristina Marie Cruz, 42, 3300 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief over $200 under $1,000. Bond: $500.

{div} {/div}

William Preston Tice Jr., 32, 8400 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery: prior conviction commit second subsequent battery. Bond: $1,000.

{div} {/div}

Daniel Edward Chartrand II, 33, 5200 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: probation violation: traffic in stolen property/false info to pawn broker. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest: Kristen Marie Hanna, 34, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.

John Mack Soravilla, 68, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

