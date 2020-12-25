The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

George William Goodspeed III, 41, 18000 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: Felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

Timothy Peter Richards, 53, 7000 block of Sussex Lane, Englewood. Charge: Possess received obtained stolen credit debit card. Bond: $7,500.

Tiffanie Amber Nicole Kennedy, 23, 20 block of Long Meadow Place, Rotonda. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Brian John Brainard, 53, 2100 block of Kenyon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: Driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.

Malachi Daniel Jeffs, 18, 1000 block of Redbay Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: Drug paraphernalia, possession or use of. Bond: $2,500. Possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Alexander Seth Fiers, 29, homeless. Charges: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500. Failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $500.

Ian James Coleman, 29, 3000 block of Palm Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: Criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.

Christopher Matthew Walton, 49, 18000 block of Burkholder Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Brittany Lasha Lias, 26, 5000 block of Summerlin Road, Fort Myers. Charges: Possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $500. Marijuana possession of not more than 20 grams. bond: none. Drug paraphernalia possession or use of. bond: $1,500.

Atiana Jakeria Tanee Gil, 27, 2900 block of Blount Street, Fort Myers. Charges: Possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500. Drug paraphernalia, possession or use of. bond: $1,500.

Stanley Eugene Overfield, Sr., 43, 2700 block of Ivy Street, Englewood. Charge: Petit theft, second offense. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon


