The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Rymond Cameron Sheppard, 29, 500 block of Spring Lake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. Bond: $3,000. 

• Marjorie Freda Lauture, 43, 1500 block of Rommel St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none. 

• Zachary Scott Davenport, 23, of St. James City, Fla. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Robin Omar Joachim, 26, 2100 block of Beermuda St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing with failure to leave property upon order by owner and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000. 

• Lisa Yvonne Cousins, 48, 100 block of N.E. Orange St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Thomas Tyler Carey, 31, 800 block of N.W. Chevy Chase St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.  

• Jasmin Brianna Stroman, 25, 13500 block of Santa Rosa Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• William Frank Mullins, 53, 2000 block of Astotta St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none. 

• Anthony Joseph Minio, 54, 3700 block of Horace Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and DUI. Bond: $3,000. 

• Brittany Nicole Gaskins, 26, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Richard Paul Stump, 39, homeless of Fort Myers. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000. 

• Andrew Clifford Blake, 32, 11100 block of S.W. Agnes St., Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500. 

• Darrell Lamar Russ Jr., 24, of Alva, Fla. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.  

—Compiled by Liz Hardaway

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

