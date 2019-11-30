The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Murray Elmo Holloway, 39, 6200 block of Riverside Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing/failure to leave property upon order by owner and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000. 

• Amelia Louise Zuza, 22, 400 block of San Marie Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000. 

• David Charles Farley, 61, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing in a structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000. 

• John Wesley Corbin Jr., 18300 block of Placid Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750. 

• Kimberly Ann Head, 30, 3500 block of Monfero Ave., North Port. Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Deborah Ann Wilson, 65, of Carmel, Ind. Charges: false report of a traffic crash and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $3,000. 

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests: 

• Guadalupe Loveall, 29, 18100 block of Edgewater Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500. 

• Cheri-Jo Loveall, 35, 18100 block of Edgewater Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxiction and resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $7,500. 

