The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Taylor Lee Grindle, 22, 1300 block of Lindsay Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Lance Kevin Butler, 52, 100 block of Dowling, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 41, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Anthony Jernard Richardson, 36, Maple St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Rodelais Nelson, 32, 4100 block of Geoffrey St., North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $16,000.
• Debbie Elizabeth Wilhelm, 60, 8400 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.
• Anthony Joseph Vece, 38, of Venice. Charges: selling methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon fails to register, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $43,000.
• Myranda Kay Balcomb, 22, 3600 block of Bayswater Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or community control, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.
• Jose Luis Arias, 23, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 in damage and two counts of first degree larceny/petty theft of property $100 to under $300. Bond: $7,500.
• Sedric Laverne Crawford Jr., 43, 21500 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: non-support of dependents. Bond: $916.
• Brian Richard Fitzgerald, 30, 21400 block of Eldred Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control, failure to appear on a felony, and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Todd Arthur Brusati, 51, 1400 block of Kolenda St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Nathan Alan Vann Gould, 29, 4000 block of Yucatin Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, dealing or trafficking stolen property, grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, and false owner information provided on pawned items valued less than $300. Bond: $30,000.
• Helen Giselle Majano, 30, 23200 block of Garrison Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: failing to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
• Robin Omar Joachim, 26, 2100 block of Bermuda St., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Travis Scott Emery, 25, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended — third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Kareem Lamar James, 37, 1100 block of Sanford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, criminal attempt to solicit or conspire a second-degree felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
• Dominic John Corica Jr., 60, 2200 block of Sparkle Lane, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Joan Garcia Abreu, 36, of Miami Garden. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and failed to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
• William Calixte Oscar, 19, of Miami. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Jonathan Indo LaFleur, 19, of Miami. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Jorge Ivan Luna Tirado, 20, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Bond: $1,500.
• Thomas Asher Treziok, 33, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
• Jerrod Trumaine German Sr., 31, of Immokalee. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Kevin Jean-Gilles, 19, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
• Aron Mitchell Gilbert, 35, of Cape Coral. Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Ricardo Rendon, 37, of Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Harvey Albert Graden, 62, of Arcadia. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $430.
