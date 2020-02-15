Police beat for Feb. 16, 2020

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Allen West, 29, homeless. Charges: driving while license permanently revoked, fail to register motor vehicle, drug paraphernalia-possession or use. Bond: $8,500
Jeremy Michael Klawer, 26, 1000 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none
Jacques Jr Jean-Louis, 24, 19000 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation, buglary of an occupied conveyance unarmed, battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $12,000
Tracy Lynn Frank, 57, 400 block of Notson Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500
David Allen Carr, 57, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: Trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner, failure to appear misdemeanor. Bond: none
Alan George Wilson, 42, 100 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possess control substance without prescription, tamper or fabricate physical evidence, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $12,500
Mitchell Dillon Schreer, 26, 20000 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $2,500
Kandi Lynn Summers, 45, 22128 Laramore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500
Terra LeeAnn Mount, 20, 17000 block of Shirley Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violating probation or community control. Bond: none
Jessica Dyan Roth, 37, 22000 block of Marshall Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500
Jeffrey Alan Smith, 41, 10000 block of Port Everglades, Port Charlotte. Charges: possessing control substance without prescription, drug paraphernalia-possession or use. Bond: $3,500
Kenneth Robert Seylhouwer, 37, 4400 block of Pepper Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none
Christopher Joseph Kubisiak, 38, 3000 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,000
Brittany Nicole Gaskins, 26, block of 8100 Suncoast Drive, N. Fort Myers. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription, drug paraphernalia or possession. Bond: $12,500
Carson Miles Lawrence, 42, block of 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue, Englewood. Charge: criminal registration (not an arrest). Bond: none
Tonya Ann Richardson, 38, block of 2000 Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charge: drug paraphernalia-possession or use. Bond: $2,500
