The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Daniel James Grenier, 61, 15500 block of Maple Tree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,500.
• Tamara Szabo, 37, 4300 block of Pampano Road, Venice. Charge: first-degree larceny/petty theft of property $100 to under $300. Bond: $1,000.
• Alec Cameron Bannan Matos, 25, of Sarasota. Charges: violation of probation or community control, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, second-degree larceny/petty theft of less than $100 - first offense, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and grand theft property of more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $17,500.
• Timothy Waters, 2500 block of Carmen St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of violation of probation or community control, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and three counts of failure to appear on a felony. Bond: $26,000.
• Craig Michael Hargrave, 35, 13300 block of Cooper Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $9,000.
• Brandon Louis Dittmer, 27, 6200 block of Fiese St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Brian Courtney Howard, 48, 3400 block of Elias Circle, North Port. Charges: petty theft - third subsequent offense, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• John Alan Vargas, 38, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Roy Gordon Skiba, 53, 6100 block of SW Sable Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Bibiano Vazquez, 39, 1600 block of NE Eastling Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $790.
• Luis Enrique Sanchez, 23, 700 block of SE Lamb Ave., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft - third subsequent offense, false ID given to a law enforcement officer, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $15,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Office reported the following arrests:
• Donald Lamar Brantley, 22, 6000 block of SE Airport Road, Arcadia. Charges: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Tracy Ann Black, 47, 25000 block of Alcazar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $384.
-Compiled by Liz Hardaway.
