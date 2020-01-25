The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Arianna Mae Adoptante, 25, Orlando. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Jeremy Joseph Myers, 26, 12200 block of Spinnaker Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• David Matthew Grooters, 18, Venice. Charges: municipal ordinance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Salvatore Vincent Volpe, 30, 7500 block of Paspalum, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
• Anthony Earl Horner, 51, 1700 Griffith Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Shawn Michael Longardner, 46, 6000 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community. Bond: none.
• Tamara Lynne Mislenski, 50, 28000 block of Nightingale Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Rodney Blake Roberts, 20, 27100 block of Whitman Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: commit a felony battery. Bond: $6,000.
• Megan Marie Shillito, 28, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: engage to commit offer of lewdness, first offense. Bond: $2,000.
• William Chance Griffin, 32, 22300 block of Bradford Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking four grams or more of fentanyl, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $72,000.
• Michael Arturo Garcia, 24, 3000 block of Tamarind Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Christopher James Bissonnette, 31, 1200 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
• Zacheriah Berrebie, 27, 2200 block of Halblum Street, North Port. Charges: disorderly intoxication and criminal mischief with under $200 in damage. Bond: $3,000.
• Travis Matthew Commins, 47, 3700 block of Lothair Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $14,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Patrick Lawrence Smith, 57, 100 block of Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: fraudulent use of credit cards two or more times, $100 or more. Bond: $5,000.
• Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 35, 6100 Rumford Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing on a property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Liz Hardaway
