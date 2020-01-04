The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Atori Devon Salters Sr., 39, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
• Desil Goudette, 45, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Brian Daniel Birk, 34, 25400 block of Rupert Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Dorothy Sue Reed, 51, 17300 block of Robinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Scott Kyle Wright, 34, 18600 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Saber Dawn Camplin, 30, 25000 block of Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,500.
• Raul Kenneth Mojica Jr., 18, 2500 block of Deedra St., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,000.
• Troy Shane Parrish, 52, 2900 block of Vineyard Circle, North Port. Charge: failure to remit sales tax between $300 and $20,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Ernest Stillwell Jakes, 38, 300 block of East Green St., Englewood. Charges: robbery with no firearm or weapon and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
• Kristina Amber Webb, 37, of Bradenton, Fla. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $967.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Rohan Ward, 46, 200 block of Northwest Taylor Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $6,500.
- Compiled by Liz Hardaway
