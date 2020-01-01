The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Carl Allen Keller, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $25,000. 

• Nicholas Joseph Bonsky, 30, 3100 block of Cabaret St., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,500.  

• Aaron Maurice Hughes III, 27, 21400 block of Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $34,000. 

• Larry Thermidor, 25, 22400 block of Lacombe Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000. 

• Janet Marie Birkholz, 58, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. 

• Suzanne H. Tozzi, 55, 8100 block of Tracy Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving under the influence - fourth or subsequent offense, driving while license suspended - third or subsequent offense, and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $21,000. 

• Rebeca Louise Golightly, 37, 4400 block of Brodel Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.  

• Tony William Martin, 45, of Miami, Fla. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $50,000. 

• Jean Rae Kowacki, 56, 1600 block Parker Drive, Englewood. Charge: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: none. 

• Jason Estrada Cruz, 34, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500. 

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests: 

• Armando Francisco Gomez Jr., 27, 4200 block of Mallee St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000. 

• Dale Allen Qualls, 30, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: affrays and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000. 

• Asiah Thomas Hill, 19, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: affrays. Bond: $2,000. 

