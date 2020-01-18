The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Adriane Lantz Gillin-Romo, 33, 22400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, second-degree larceny/petty theft, first offense, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $26,000

• Andres Granado Velarde, 51, of Opa-Locka, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500

• Michael Caporaso, 44, 2100 block of North Land Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000

• Jacob Tyler Syrocki, 25, of St. Claire, Mich. Charge: second-degree larceny/petty theft, first offense. Bond: $1,000

• Aaron William Simmons, 20, of Sarasota, Fla. Charges: out-of-county warrant, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 in damage, possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by a Florida convicted felon, battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, shooting or throwing into a vehicle or dwelling, and escaping. Bond: $100,000

• Anthony Joseph Vuolo, 33, 1500 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft, third subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000

• Edward Richard Tardio, 51, 2400 block of Caring Way, Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon failing to register and battery by intention touch or strike. Bond: $3,000

• Timothy Wayne Campbell, 54, 1300 block of Caraboa Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and second degree larceny/petty theft, first degree. Bond: $6,000

• Stacy Michelle Baier, 37, 21500 block of Sheldon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500

• Michelle Lynn Zwolinski, 49, 7400 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failing to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $8,000

• Christopher Brian Holton, 48, 200 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully abusing of a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $5,000

• James Brian Smith Jr., 57, 1400 block Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Steven Robert Shaffer, 39, 9300 block of Mandy St., Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear on a misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $2,500

— Compiled by Liz Hardaway

