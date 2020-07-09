The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Anthony Schumacher, 34, 1400 block of Coral Ridge Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
Cynthia Lee Jones, 51, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road N., Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Christopher Scott Dorey, 51, 3600 block of Bonaire Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Donald Eugene Luetke, 52, 21200 block of Birwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, operating motorcycle without license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Shawn Henry Smith, 39, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Johnny Alexander, 45, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Juan Alberto Lozada Jr., 34, 1500 block of Noble Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Nathan Dorman Burley, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Raymond Lee Jr Male, 47, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
David M. Amodea, 68, 1600 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,500.
Sabrina Gonzalez, 18, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $6,000.
Michael Paul Wojtaszek, 40, Clearwater. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $3,000.
Angela Dawn Welborn, 43, 500 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
Denise Marie Compagna, 29, 5200 block of Cannon St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Dustin Rhoades Harvick, 37, 100 block of Strasburg Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: engage in contracting business without certification, larceny. Bond: $9,000.
Andrea Lamar Lewis Jr., 27, 1600 block of White Pine, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny: use anti-shoplifting device countermeasure, petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $1,620.
Joseph Aaron Valderama, 24, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and three counts of DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: $1,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Vincent Jeanne Barbera, 67, 2600 block of Shabonee Lane, North Port. Charge: retail theft of more than $750 coordinate others. Bond: $1,500.
Troy Jeffrey Moran, 34, 2500 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Karl Tillman, 49, 5100 block of Bonnet Ave., North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Priscilla A Nuckels, 35, 4300 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: no valid driver's license. Bond: $200.
Carmelo Rodriguez Jr., 49, 400 block of Overbrook St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson, Brianna Kwasnik and Daniel Sutphin
