The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Alexis Olivero Reyes, 25, of Tampa. Charges: possession not more than 20 grams of marijuana, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Peter James Rothwell, 29, 15000 block of Lemonade Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery; criminal mischief under $200 damages; tampering with a witness 3rd degree drug felony proceeding. Bond: $6,500.

Jessica Lynn Morrison, 30, 400 block of Tabor Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license revoked (habitual offender). Bond: $2,500.

Mark Ernest Dickinson, 31, 100 block of Charlotte Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

Rodney Carlton Parker, 51, 25000 block of Gorham Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Richard Howard Schumacher, 31, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: loitering or prowling; resisting officer without violence; battery on officer fighter EMT. Bond: none.

Robin Renee Robb, 40, 5000 block of Hopkins Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Ricky Tobias Bell Jr., 23, 2400 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription; violation of pretrial release for domestic violence; off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Christopher Wayne Gabbard, 42, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.


Brianna Rosa Marie Jimenez, 21, 2400 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Shannon Kathleen Bolick, 42, 14000 block of Pittenger Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

James Kennedy, 63, 8100 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI - unlawful building alcohol: 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

Rachelle Rose Scribner, 36, 300 block of Fletcher Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Aaron James Ristrom, 28, 100 block Spring Lake Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: breach of peace disorderly conduct; resisting officer without violence; fugitive from justice; corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: none.

Lorraine Mildred Lundblad, 52, 2400 block Tamarind Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Terrod Lamar Murray, 26, Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Mandy Lee Bermudez, 39, 7400 block of Ashtabula Street, Englewood. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender; violation of probation or community control; three charges off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Nancy Semon

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

