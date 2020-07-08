The Charlotte’s County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Samantha Jane Fout, 35, 16200 block of Mintra Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: selling methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Nicholas Joseph Yashin, 39, 12500 block of Richezza Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Joshua David Tellier, 35, first block of Mocha Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
Carol Ann Ballard, 57, 9400 block of Wacker Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Christopher William Watson, 35, 1000 block of Red Bay Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft property between $100 and $300, dealing traffic stolen property and false verification statement to secondhand dealer. Bond: none.
Rosemary Silver, 61, first block of Mccabe Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Chad Michael Smith, 37, 14300 block of Tugwell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Nicholas James Alles, 20, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Jillian Grace Wilson, 19, 6100 block of Roberta Dr., Englewood. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Devenere Davon Wiggins, 21, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Janio Custodio Da Silva, 45, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charges: out of county warrant and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Jonathon L. Carpenter, 19, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
Christian Anthony Devere, 47, of Grove City, OH. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Scott Edward Miller, Sr., 53, 1300 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Kacee Lynne Henderson, 39, 400 block of Dunn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, willful attempt to defraud urine drug test and violation of probation. Bond: $8,500.
Sabrina Gonzalez, 18, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $6,000.
Michael Paul Wojtaszek, 40, Clearwater. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $3,000.
Angela Dawn Welborn, 43, 500 block of Dalton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
Denise Marie Compagna, 29, 5200 block of Cannon Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Joseph Aaron Valderama, 24, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and three counts of DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: $1,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Vincent Jeanne Barbera, 67, 2600 block of Shabonee Lane, North Port. Charge: retail theft of more than $750 coordinate others. Bond: $1,500.
Troy Jeffrey Moran, 34, 2500 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
