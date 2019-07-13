The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Ashley Ann Yvonne Williams, 33, of Sarasota, Fla. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Zackary Charles Denby, 29, 25000 block of Harborview Rd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Zachary Ian Hartman, 28, 700 block of W. Marion, Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jarmal Exavier Floyd, 26, 21600 block of Edgewater Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $11,000.
• Albert Leroy Johnson Jr., 57, of Gainesville, Fla. Charges: DUI fourth or subsequent offense and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 in damage. Bond: none.
• Manasseh Walker, 25, 3300 block of Rain Lily Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
• William Francis Hayes Jr., 7300 block of Teaberry St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• William Ronald Wright III, 28, 6600 block of Orange Blossom Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, failure to appear, and four underlying charges. Bond: $14,000.
• Michael Edward Bankston Jr., 16, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: four counts of sexual battery by someone under 18 to a victim under 12 years of age and lewd or lascivious exhibition by person less than 18 years old. Bond: none.
• Timothy Jack Meehl, 30, 25400 block of Shore Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,000.
• Awanda Teresa Randle, 46, 28000 block of Pendergrass Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Adrienne Dawn Briggs, 39, 3000 block of Seafarer Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Ronny Lee Shelton, 34, 2100 block of Loveland Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without license/revoked habitual offender and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Joseph Fendrich Peek, 58, 4100 block of Day St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release and three underlying charges. Bond: $5,500.
• Adam Craig Topolski, 41, 400 block of Troutdale St., Port Charlotte. Charges: second degree larceny/petty theft first offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Gerard Fassl, 54, 1300 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• George Edward Bailey Jr., 100 block of Dow Rd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,500.
• Nicole Marie Tanguay, 35, 23100 block of Glen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
• Clayton Darrell Collins, 37, 2200 block of Marshall Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Neftaly Flores Navarro, 28, 21400 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Jon Wesley Johnson, 34, 21300 block of Colton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Juan Gabriel Marante-Garcia, 64, of Louisville, Ky. Charge: attaching registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $1,000.
• Mario Dintino Jr., 53, of Hainesport, N.J. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Devonte Tywone McGriff, 23, of Haines City, Fla. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jeffry Lynn Delgado, 61, of Binghamton, N.Y. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Troy Mandell Wright, 51, 100 block of N.E. Oldenburgh Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $462.
Compiled by Liz Hardaway
