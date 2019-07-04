The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Normal Calhoun Jr., 52, 2000 block of Burkholder St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
• Marie Jeanette Birdsall, 39, 3700 block of El Jobean Rd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
• Emiliano Joseph Gonzales, 49, 2600 block of Dongola St., North Port. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking more than 4 grams but less than 30 kilograms of opium or a derivative. Bond: $85,000.
• Jose Ramirez Medrano, 49, of Tampa, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• John Wayne Ohle, 39, 15400 block of Lime Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and carrying concealed weapon, unlicensed electric weapon or device. Bond: $18,500.
• Brooke Marie Ricci, 38, 10300 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Troy Lee McClary Jr., 28, 500 block of E. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• William James Sondesky, 62, 2400 block of Dorsey Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, DUI with damage to property or person, other violation of financial responsibility law, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $9,500.
• Justin Roy Webb, 31, 2100 block of Clermont St., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,500.
• Jeraldo Mendoza, 32, 22000 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Brianna Paige Vadala, 24, 100 block of Rodgers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Linda Ann Vadala, 51, 100 block of Rodgers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Erik Nathan Pruitt, 33, 300 block of Aurora St., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $292.
• Rebecca Jean Shirey, 45, 3500 block of Cessna St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
• Adam Kenneth Neider, 30, of Mansfield, Mass. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.
• Morgan Alexandria Bryant, 26, of Jensen Beach, Fla. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.
• Franklin Enrique Sabillon, 29, of Homestead, Fla. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $290.
• William Brandon Shaffer, 39, 7200 block of Batavia St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Davious Kapinski, 26, of Cocoa, Fla. Charges: false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300, dealing or trafficking stolen property, grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $60,000.
• Devin Lee Smith, 34, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $60,000.
• Semicoln Lamonte Perry, 40, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: lewd lascivious conduct by a person 18 years or older. Bond: $100,000.
• Robert Joseph Richard, 58, of Arcadia, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,250.
Compiled by Liz Hardaway
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
