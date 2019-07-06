The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Tyler Dustin Davis, 26, 3400 block of Dover Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and violating a domestic violence injunction. Bond: $16,000.  

• Aaron James Coogan,21, 18300 block of Wolbrette Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500. 

• Tara Marie Blasi, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500. 

• Sean Christopher Joyner, 45, 4300 block of Pinnacle St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Reginald Eugene Tatum, 24, 2400 block of Warne St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none. 

• John Buck Tipton, 53, of North Fort Myers, Fla. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none. 

• Kimberly Elaine Tipton, 52, of North Fort Myers, Fla. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500. 

• Martin Joseph Washington, 39, of Venice, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. 

• David Leroy Kelly, 60, of Venice, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. 

• Michael Patrick Johnston, 45, of Rotonda West, Fla. Charges: simple assault and burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $14,500.  

• David Bryan McElroy, 46, 100 block of Rowland Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Courtney Elizabeth Golden, 31, 23100 block of Senca Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $6,000. 

• Kalin James Gerhardt, 29, 2400 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Shawna Lee Sheckells, 31, 6600 block of Dennison Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and an out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.  

• Ryan Francis Bordeau, 34, 1100 block of Davis Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none. 

• Venisha Nicola Harvey, 36, of Bradenton, Fla. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,500. 

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest: 

• Colton John Carter, 25, 900 block of Genoa Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

