The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Guy Joseph Maltese, 49, of Venice. Charges: failure of defendant to appear on felony, two counts of underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Richard Michael Mood, 50, of Tampa. Charges: breach of peace disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Stevens Eloi, 30, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Darin Michael Gigliotti, of Pueblo, Colorado, Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Terry King Jr. Hargis, 68, 11800 block of Xavier St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Sean William Defalco, 34, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.
• Armani Awen Appolon, 30, of Plantation. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Linda Barbara Aarden, 31, 1800 block of Norwell Ave., Charges: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
• Ryan Tibor Suta, 37, 2400 block of Jasmine Way, North Port. Charges: nonsupport of dependents, six counts of off bond. Bond: $23,020.
• Saul Deras-Caceres, 46, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.
• Clay Wolfgang Collini, 30, of Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jacob Patrick Jumps, 27, 1900 block of Yorktown Trail Kings Gate Community, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence, DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
• Chelsea Lynn Jeffries, 26, 17200 block of Cliff Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 40, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Kristina Lyn Stilson, 46, 1200 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
The Department of Corrections reported the following arrests:
• Michael Paul Sr. Wierzbicki, 71, 18500 block of Satume Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Benjamin Farrington, 43, 5600 block of Varet Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support). Bond: $5,070.
• Brandon William Holycross, 23, 200 block of Temple Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Swain Mosley, 43, 1800 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance (dilaudid) without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• Samantha Joell Smith, 32, 200 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• David John Stuetzer, 47, 400 block of Dorchester Drive, Venice. Charge: hold for Washington County for violation of probation (original charge: driving while license suspended or revoked). Bond: none.
• Bryan Allen Teague, 34, 400 block of San Miguel Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: $25,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Krystal Lee Brown, 36, 2600 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court; use/possession of another person’s I.D. without consent and driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $103,000.
• Mandi Jay Grant, 29, 8100 block of Cristobal Avenue, North Port. Charges: four counts of violation of probation and one count of resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Valeriy Vigil, 21, 800 block of North Havana Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense; attaching an unassigned license plate and fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property. Bond: $8,120.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.