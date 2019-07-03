The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Guy Joseph Maltese, 49, of Venice. Charges: failure of defendant to appear on felony, two counts of underlying charges. Bond: none.

• Richard Michael Mood, 50, of Tampa. Charges: breach of peace disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Stevens Eloi, 30, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Darin Michael Gigliotti, of Pueblo, Colorado, Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

• Terry King Jr. Hargis, 68, 11800 block of Xavier St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Sean William Defalco, 34, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.

• Armani Awen Appolon, 30, of Plantation. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Linda Barbara Aarden, 31, 1800 block of Norwell Ave., Charges: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.

• Ryan Tibor Suta, 37, 2400 block of Jasmine Way, North Port. Charges: nonsupport of dependents, six counts of off bond. Bond: $23,020.

• Saul Deras-Caceres, 46, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.

• Clay Wolfgang Collini, 30, of Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Jacob Patrick Jumps, 27, 1900 block of Yorktown Trail Kings Gate Community, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence, DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.

• Chelsea Lynn Jeffries, 26, 17200 block of Cliff Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 40, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Kristina Lyn Stilson, 46, 1200 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, loitering or prowling. Bond: none.

The Department of Corrections reported the following arrests:

• Michael Paul Sr. Wierzbicki, 71, 18500 block of Satume Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Benjamin Farrington, 43, 5600 block of Varet Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support). Bond: $5,070.

• Brandon William Holycross, 23, 200 block of Temple Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Swain Mosley, 43, 1800 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance (dilaudid) without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

• Samantha Joell Smith, 32, 200 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• David John Stuetzer, 47, 400 block of Dorchester Drive, Venice. Charge: hold for Washington County for violation of probation (original charge: driving while license suspended or revoked). Bond: none.

• Bryan Allen Teague, 34, 400 block of San Miguel Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: $25,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Krystal Lee Brown, 36, 2600 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court; use/possession of another person’s I.D. without consent and driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $103,000.

• Mandi Jay Grant, 29, 8100 block of Cristobal Avenue, North Port. Charges: four counts of violation of probation and one count of resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Valeriy Vigil, 21, 800 block of North Havana Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense; attaching an unassigned license plate and fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property. Bond: $8,120.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments