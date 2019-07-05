The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joel Trinidad, 23, of Winter Haven, Fla. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Brenten Lee Humble, 19, 600 block of Burning Tree Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Johnny Vinson Kilbourne, 30, 27400 block of Lippizzan Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• David John Billington, 59, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $11,000.
• Nathan Elliott Pacifico, 39, 20200 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,500.
• David Stephen Cramer, 36, 21100 block of Wardell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Rashawn Omar Jones, 26, of Opa Locka, Fla. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Eduardo Octavio Jose-Gaspar, 22, of North Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Shearta Shonta Attenbury, 34, of Miami Gardens. Charges: contributing to delinquency by causing a child to commit a delinquent act and petty theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Janai Amari Tucker, 24, of Jones Boro, Georgia. Charges: contributing to delinquency by causing a child to commit a delinquent act and petty theft. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Keith Poth, 35, 100 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 years and older. Bond: none.
• Henry Weber, 63, 700 block of South Harbor Drive, Boca Grande. Charge: Hold for Pinellas County for larceny for failure to remit sales tax over $20,000 but under $100,000 and direct information capias of state funds. Bond: $75,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Dayame Reyes, 49, 3600 block of Huntington Place Drive, Sarasota. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol Venice reported the following arrest:
• David Woods Jr., 46, of Alabama. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment and DUI. Bond: $15,620.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jonathan Peabody, 34, 500 block of Thistle Road, Venice. Charge: DUI Bond: $120.
Compiled by Liz Hardaway and Alexandra Herrera
