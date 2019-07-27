The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kalvin Edward Bailey, 29, 100 block of Dow Rd., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence, and burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed in a county with a state of emergency. Bond: $20,000.
• Christopher Michael Parisi, 20, 5300 block of Kenwood Dr., North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Michael Charles Dey, 32, 3600 block of Crown Heron Pointe, Venice. Charges: two underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $23,000.
• Eddie Wayne DeLoach, 37, of Sarasota, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Shelia Kennedy Page, 50, of Sarasota, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $895.
• Lora Lynn Boring, 52, of Riverview, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Brian Keith Wolf, 50, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Jesse Johnathan Stout, 29, 11100 block of Royal Rd., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of petty theft second offense and resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $7,500.
• Joshua Edward Garrett, 32, 18400 block of Evenglow, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Larane Dareece Brown, 26, 20300 block of Lorretta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Edward Everson Tindall, 54, 22200 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Christina Dawn Grant, 36, 100 block of N.W. Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,500.
• Alex Jason Rosado, 32, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $10,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ronald George Canonico, 60, 700 block of Aqui Esta Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
-Compiled by Liz Hardaway
