The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Dakota Jerome Powell, 27, 6200 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

• Richard Allen Albritton, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Ashley Marie Harrison, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of burglary tools and loitering or prowling. Bond: $6,500.

• Thomas Michael Bobo, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,500.

• Todd Edward Trent, 48, 4100 block of Drance St., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $25,000.

• Joel Michael Cote, 27, 21900 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery on a known pregnant victim. Bond: $7,500.

• John Robert Porter III, 32, 22300 block of Albany Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.

• Cynthia Lorraine Roberts, 67, 100 block of N.E. Oldenburgh Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.

• Hilary Christine Hopkins, 34, 1300 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $37,000.

• Jonathan Aaron Blid, 37, 10300 block of Rachel Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Polic Department reported the following arrests:

• Nanji Amilicar Ware, 45, 500 block of Ida Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $11,000.

• Brian Ross Orme, 46, 400 block of San Marie Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by Florida convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.

The Department of Corrections reported the following arrests:

• Tina Louise Aspen, 49, 5400 block of Maze Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Liz Hardaway

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

