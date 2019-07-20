The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Dakota Jerome Powell, 27, 6200 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Richard Allen Albritton, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Ashley Marie Harrison, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of burglary tools and loitering or prowling. Bond: $6,500.
• Thomas Michael Bobo, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,500.
• Todd Edward Trent, 48, 4100 block of Drance St., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $25,000.
• Joel Michael Cote, 27, 21900 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery on a known pregnant victim. Bond: $7,500.
• John Robert Porter III, 32, 22300 block of Albany Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.
• Cynthia Lorraine Roberts, 67, 100 block of N.E. Oldenburgh Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Hilary Christine Hopkins, 34, 1300 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $37,000.
• Jonathan Aaron Blid, 37, 10300 block of Rachel Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Polic Department reported the following arrests:
• Nanji Amilicar Ware, 45, 500 block of Ida Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $11,000.
• Brian Ross Orme, 46, 400 block of San Marie Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by Florida convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.
The Department of Corrections reported the following arrests:
• Tina Louise Aspen, 49, 5400 block of Maze Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
Compiled by Liz Hardaway
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
