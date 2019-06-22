The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Maikel Alvarez Trujillo, 40, 23400 block of Harper Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

• Jeremy Allen Jones, 40, 1100 block of Lodi Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking 7 grams or more of oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $57,000.

• Victor Omar Mercado Soto, 24, 200 block of Lomond Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.

• Shannon Marie Howey, 51, of Venice, Fla. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Christopher John Muzio, 18, 500 block of Gold Tree, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

• Kimberly Ann Hesters, 33, 300 block of N.E. Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Kyrsha Nicole Taylor, 23, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing in a structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.

• Nicole Ann Jones, 18, 21200 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing in a structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.

• Glenn Harry Hoffner Jr., 25, 2900 block of S. Salford Blvd., North Port. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards two or more times $100 or more and first degree larceny/petty theft of property $100 to under $300. Bond: $7,000.

• Matthew Robert Ropp, 19, 4500 block of Lullaby Rd., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.

• Connor Parish Woodward, 20, 4800 block of Ariton Rd., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Marquise Tyrelle Faison, 22, of North Fort Myers, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• John Christopher Stelly, 25, 1200 block of Whippoorwill Ct., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

• Margarite Octavia Glover, 37, of Fort Myers, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and an out of county warrant. Bond: $7,000.

