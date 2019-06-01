The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Richard Allen Albritton, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.

• Jeremy Wayne Davenport, 21, 11700 Wilmington Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: none.

• Kamelo Deuska, 29, of North Miami, Fla. Charges: three counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, theft by taking or retaining possession of credit card, two counts of fraud/impersonation/use or possession of an ID of another person without consent, fraudulent use of credit cards two or more times $100 or more, and two counts of grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $180,000.

• Kenyon Karl Burley, 30, 6900 block of Regina Dr., Englewood. Charges: two counts of battery of an officer/firefighter/EMT, burglary with assault or battery, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $40,000.

• Michael Douglas Shay, 46, 100 block of Via Madonna, Englewood. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $7,000.

• James G. Gaw, 60, 100 block of Abercrombie Ave., Englewood. Charges: battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, disorderly intoxication, and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $8,500.

• Natalie R. Shkraba, 18, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Kaitlyn Kirby Robertson, 26, 20400 block of Andover Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of cell phone into state correctional institution, two counts of introduction of written communication into state correctional institution, and introduction of intoxicating beverage into state correctional institution. Bond: $25,000.

• Cynthia Joan Gumm, 47, of Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.

—Compiled by Liz Hardaway

 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments