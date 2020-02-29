The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Aunel Junior Lubin, 21, 1300 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.

• Derrick Glen Thomas Jr., 27, 3300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Tracy Lynn Campisi, 49, 3400 block of Chamberlain Blvd., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

• Daniel Colton Western, 42, of Baltimore, Md. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

• Nicole Elizabeth Williams, 25, 3400 block of Lucerne Terr., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended — third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

• Tyler Guy Lowe, 29, 29100 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

• Katie Rose Buongiorno, 33, 24500 block of Buckingham Way, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation and community control. Bond: none.

• John R. Deandrade, 66, 23300 block of Garrison Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Eric Jeremey Dorobiala, 36, 23200 block of Deavan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

• Keith William Jobbers, 45, 3000 block of Catalina Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

• Docke Peter Aird, 51, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $7,000.

• Shaun David Robson, 41, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Christopher John Snyder Sr., 34, homeless of Englewood. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, grand theft of a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and second degree larceny/petty theft — first offense. Bond: $29,000.

• Hector Donaldo Rodriguez Mejia, 35, of Apopka, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,500.

