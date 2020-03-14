The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Joshua Aaron Biddle Sr., 42, 500 block of Pompano Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: nonsupport of dependents and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,880.

• Darshan Rajkaran, 33, 1300 block of Razorbill Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

• Daniel Isaac Ortiz, 26, 21500 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief under $200 in damage and burglary of an occupied structure, unarmed. Bond: $12,000.

• Russelle Lee Wyatt, 23, New York Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: contributing to delinquency by causing a child to commit a delinquent act. Bond: $2,500.

• Rebecca Louise Lafata, 66, 15400 block of Avery Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.

• Adam Richard Jones, 29, 1300 block of Eagle Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief under $200 in damage, committed domestic battery by strangulation, and battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,000.

• Bruce Scott Schroeder, 39, 5900 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,570.

• Diana Marie Holske, 33, 1300 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI/damage to property or a person. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Terry Ann Baker, 65, 3900 block of Warrior Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI, BAL 0.15 or higher, person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Christopher Jason Boober, 45, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny theft, second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.

• Adam Richard Jacques, 29, 26000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: admin hold (Charlotte County), theft, third degree, refund/false receipt, resisting a law enforcement officer, battery, touch or strike, theft, third degree. Bond: $47,000.

• Martin Maroszek, 61, 1220 block of Paradise Way, Venice. Charges: probation violations, larceny, second degree, indecent exposure in public. Bond: None.

• Roland Reinhold Risse, 24, 700 block Shamrock, Venice. Charges: burglary, theft of more than $750, first degree unoccupied conveyance/unarmed, second degree theft, first offense, probation violation, burglary of a dwelling. Bond: None.

• Elvin Santiago, 31, 500 block of Margarita Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft, more than $5,000, less than $10,000. Bond: $1,500.

• Henry Adam Ware, 31, 5700 of Fran Court, North Port. Charges: weapon possession by a convicted felon, possession of drugs without a prescription, drug equipment or use. Bond: $11,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Sarah Florence Williams, 19, 13000 block of Aranov Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $800.

Compiled by Liz Hardaway

