Police beat for March 22, 2020

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Francisco Ivan Colon Baez, 22, of Palm Bay, Fla. Charges: violation of probation or community control, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500

• Christopher Wayne Gabbard, 41, homeless, of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none

• Dawn Violet Castagne, 39, 1st block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500

• Paul Patrick Gagnon, 68, 1600 block of Griffith Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $10,000

• Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 35, 6100 block of Rumfort Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failing to register his motor vehicle, false I.D. given to law enforcement officer, failure to appear on a felony, and attaching a registration/license plate not assigned. Bond: $8,000

• James William Grisham, 21, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,000

• Cody John Letellier, 19, 9200 block of Migue Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond:$4,000

• Jeffery Vernon Corliss, 57, 20400 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and an out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000

• Christina Lynn Bennett, 43, 20400 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none

• Jack Dale Churchill, 34, 500 block of N.W. Lakehurst Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000

• Michael Joel Sohn, 51, 2000 block of Florida Avenue, Englewood. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and second degree larceny/petty theft — first offense. Bond: $6,000

• Randy Lee Mills, 55, homeless, of Florida. Charges: burglary of a dwelling, structure, or conveyance while armed and grand theft of a firearm. Bond: $20,000

• Michelle Lynne Wagoner, 43, homeless of Florida. Charges: burglary of a dwelling, structure, or conveyance while armed and grand theft of a firearm. Bond: $20,000

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Shannon Jannae Connolly, 34, 8200 block of Lombra Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery, touch or strike, domestic. Bond: None

• Laura Christina Gonzales, 31, 2600 Dongola Street, North Port. Charges: probation violation: Possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None

• Terra Lynnette Hazen, 35, 700 block of Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None

• Vicki Rae Hovanick, 45, 2300 block of Pezeana Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and grand theft under $5,000. Bond: None

• Laura Jane Keaser, 30, 500 block of Artists Avenue, Englewood. Charges: trespassing, burglary. Bond: $1,620

• Gordon William Litts, 51, 6000 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrant (Charlotte), hit-and-run, leaving the scene involving damage. Bond: $2,500

• Nicole Suzann Parsons, 26, 24000 block of Mallory Avenue, Port Charlotte (North Port PD). Charges: out-of-county warrant (Charlotte), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None

• Travis Wesley Simmons, 40, 500 block of Blackburn Street, Englewood. Charges: battery, touch or strike domestic. Bond: None

• Valeriy C. Vigil, 22, 700 block of Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charges: resisting officer, obstruction without violence, fraud, contempt of court. Bond: $26,000

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Brittany Nicole Gaskins, 26, of North Fort Myers. Charge: failure to appear on a felony. Bond: none

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments