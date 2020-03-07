The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reports the following arrests:
• Eric Michael Sedore, 26, of Venice, Fla. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and an out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
• Melissa Ann O'Guin, 50, 200 block of Rotona West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Cheryl Ann Santa Maria, 63, 25200 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Charles Gregory Stevens, 51, of North Fort Myers. Charge: Blew a 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $3,500.
• Nicholas James Minieri, 29, of Greensboro, N.C. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Philip Michael Bowers, 31, 100 block of N. Osceola Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Sarah Anne Kirmo, 40, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jack Michael Russell, 24, 24000 block of Harborview Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Nathan Christopher McCann, 21, 15900 block of Hughes Black Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Prince Revere Jr., 55, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Hunter Bruce Morrison, 29, 28200 block of Altadena Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $28,500.
• Kempton Francis Shipman Jr., 24, 23200 block of Rountree Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence, resisting an officer without violence, loitering or prowling, failure to appear on a felony, and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,000.
• Christopher Cody Danner, 31, 1400 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
• David Bernau, 58, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Manny Dorta, of Hialeah, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Melissa Margaret Sabja, 46, 7000 block of Baylor St., Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended - third or subsequent offense and driver presenting non-current insurance. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reports the following arrests:
• Crystal Simone Wladyka, 33, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft - second offense. Bond: $2,500.
• Jamil John Mahshie, 33, 18700 block of Klingler Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully defrauding or attempting to defraud a urine drug test. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reports the following arrests:
• Ruben Shane Delagarza Jr., 20, 600 block of NW Skylark Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: Contempt of court, failure to appear, leaving the scene without providing information/driving while license suspended, tresspassing school grounds, high speed pursuit, attempting to elude. Bond: $2,000
• Shane Reed Ferrell, 45, 2600 block of Vaccario Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant (Manatee), driving while license suspended. Bond: $4,000
• Nicole Starr Hines, 30, 260 Venice East Street, Venice. Charges: Larceny, second degree, third offense. Bond: $1,500
• Devin Jordan Richard Hyland, 22, 5200 block of Andris Street, North Port. Charge: Out-of-county warrant (Manatee) grand theft, petit theft, resisting without violence. Bond: $4,500
• Michael Joseph Juliano, 27, 4400 block of Lagoon Terrace, North Port. Charges: DUI/unlawful blood alcohol .15 or higher with person under 18 in a vehicle. Bond: $120
• Richard Emanuel Marshall, 35, 2700 block of Gaspar Avenue, North Port. Charge: Pre-trial release condition for violating domestic violence charge. Bond: $25,000
• Keith Monroe McAlister, 48, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: Drug possession, non-moving traffic violation, revoked license. Bond: $1,620
• Gregory Michael McClelland, 36, 4400 block of NE Sargon Avenue, North Port. Charge: Out-of-county warrant (Manatee), attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm. Bond: $7,500
The Florida Highway Patrol reports the following arrest:
• Keneth Roy Barajas, 58, of Denver, Colo. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, making a false report or knowingly giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and fugitive from justice. Bond: $3,000.
—Compiled by Liz Hardaway
