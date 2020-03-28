The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Eduardo Garcia, 43, 21200 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by a Florida convicted felon, refusal to submit to testing, convicted felon fails to register, and DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Myranda Kay Balcomb, 22, 3600 block of Bayswater Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Carlos Alberto Galvez, 48, 1500 block of Lindsay Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed during a state of an emergency, second degree criminal attempt to solicit or conspire, false ID given to law enforcement officer, petty theft, second offense, and four out-of-county warrants. Bond: $40,000.
• Kristina Nicole Perkins, 37, 2000 block of Lake View Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.
• Theodore Tomas Conley, 53, 5400 block of Kennel St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
• Taylor Marie Bass, 24, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Bond: $2,000.
• Roberto Josue Gonzalez, 40, of North Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Michael James Williams, 34, homeless of North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Cody Lane Locke, 22, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Candia L. Mausser, 59, 1300 block of Grant Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• John Miecznikowski, 62, 11000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: domestic battery (touch or strike). Bond: none.
• Andrew Robert James Greer, 19, 3800 block of Trenton Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court, two counts driving while license suspended, and two counts violation of financial responsibility for property damage. Bond: $4,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Fernando Rodriguez-Santiago, 26, of Orlando, Fla. Charge: out-of-county warrant for failing to appear and attached an unassigned tag to vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
• Arnaldo Manuel Vasquezmena, 29, of North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Liz Hardaway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.