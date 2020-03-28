The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Eduardo Garcia, 43, 21200 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by a Florida convicted felon, refusal to submit to testing, convicted felon fails to register, and DUI. Bond: $2,000.

• Myranda Kay Balcomb, 22, 3600 block of Bayswater Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.

• Carlos Alberto Galvez, 48, 1500 block of Lindsay Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed during a state of an emergency, second degree criminal attempt to solicit or conspire, false ID given to law enforcement officer, petty theft, second offense, and four out-of-county warrants. Bond: $40,000.

• Kristina Nicole Perkins, 37, 2000 block of Lake View Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.

• Theodore Tomas Conley, 53, 5400 block of Kennel St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

• Taylor Marie Bass, 24, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Bond: $2,000.

• Roberto Josue Gonzalez, 40, of North Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Michael James Williams, 34, homeless of North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Cody Lane Locke, 22, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Candia L. Mausser, 59, 1300 block of Grant Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• John Miecznikowski, 62, 11000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: domestic battery (touch or strike). Bond: none.

• Andrew Robert James Greer, 19, 3800 block of Trenton Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court, two counts driving while license suspended, and two counts violation of financial responsibility for property damage. Bond: $4,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Fernando Rodriguez-Santiago, 26, of Orlando, Fla. Charge: out-of-county warrant for failing to appear and attached an unassigned tag to vehicle. Bond: $1,000.

• Arnaldo Manuel Vasquezmena, 29, of North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

