The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Joshua Aaron Biddle, 41, 500 block of Pompano Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $380.

• Monique Jeanne Derau, 24, of Pembroke Pine, Fla. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.

• David Michael Cunningham, 33, of Ocala, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,197.

• Alexa Kristine Ficarra, 17, 10200 block of Topsail Ave., Englewood. Charges: battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting officer without violence, county ordinance violation, and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: not listed.

• Chad Michael Varney, 24, 5400 block of Prime Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Daniella Carmela Aprile, 24, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes and counterfeiting bank bills, checks, drafts or promissory notes. Bond: $10,000.

• Matthew Andrew Kunstman, 28, 22200 block of Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation or community control, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Curtis Clinton Kinney, 53, 21800 block of Edgewater Dr., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Kenneth Randall Hicks, 23, 12100 block of Diversey Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, violation of probation or community control, and county ordinance violation. Bond: $3,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Eloym Lopez, 34, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

• Jimmey Dwayne Vanamburg II, 40, 21500 block of Sheldon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

• Derek Andrew Kruse, 24, 10000 block of Winding River Rd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Zachary David Brewer, 26, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $6,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jeannine Agnello, 47, 1400 block of St. Clair Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

• William Lehan, 38, 3400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, Widman Act. Bond: none.

• Cuadrado Rivera, 33, 200 block of Golf Course Lane, Venice. Charges: probation violation, DUI, and damage to property. Bond: $10,000.

• Joseph Roberts, 21, 700 block of Pineland, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, firing a weapon into a dwelling, battery, touch or strike. Bond: $20,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• David Chesser, 19, 5600 block of Drickley Drive, North Port. Charges: failure to obey law enforcement officer order to stop, and driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $9,000.

• Christie Gallagher, 45, 2500 block of Jennin Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession less than 20 grams, and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $3,500.

• Malik Walker, 23, 18000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

-Compiled by Liz Hardaway and Tom Harmening

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

