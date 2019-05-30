The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Vanessa Erica Benitez, 22, of Riverview, Fla. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Gregory Alan Carlstrom, 50, 38400 block of Washington Loop Rd., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• David Phillip Nelson, 39, 30200 block of Oak Rd., Punta Gorda. Charges: offender violates no contact order, criminal mischief under $200 in damage, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
• William Reed Watts Jr., 31, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: criminal mischief under $200 in damage and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $13,000.
• Myriah Inskeep Melton, 34, 12100 block of Poindexter Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Megan Elizabeth Black, 30, 13200 block of Valrico Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
• Eric William Osiek, 35, 1200 block of Flamingo Dr., Englewood. Charges: loitering or prowling, resisting an officer without violence, and harassing or teasing police dog. Bond: $4,500.
• Theresa Mary Cassanos, 59, 1700 block of Faust Dr., Englewood. Charges: petty theft third subsequent offense and trespassing failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $7,500.
• Albert Thomas Wright, 39, of Birmingham, Ala. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $13,000.
• Jacob Kylie Dodson, 30, homeless of Florida. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Catherine Marie Andrews, 46, of Venice, Fla. Charge: first degree larceny/petty theft of property $100 to under $300. Bond: $2,500.
• Bertram Fredrick Clark Jr., 25, of Sebring, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Timothy Andrew Ray, 53, of Royal Palm Beach, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Lisa Michele Blanchard, 53, 27300 block of Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
• Paul Frederic Stepniewski, 50, 20100 block of Rutherford Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Ryan Phillip Prosser, 26, 23100 block of Langdon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Ivan Orlando Rubio, 30, of Oakland Park, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Aaron Michael Schultz, 40, of Apollo Beach, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $950.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tevin Burton, 21, 5300 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: contempt and marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: none.
Christopher Carter, 20, 3600 block of Bahama Drive, Rotunda West. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Billy Travis, 34, 200 block of Venice Boulevard, Venice. Charges: fleeing/eluding police with disregard to safety to persons or property, hit and run, failure to stop, remain at crash involving serious bodily injury, amphetamine trafficking, 14 grams or over, tempering with or destroying evidence, possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $67,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nazar Zibrov, 28, 2200 block of Pennsylvania Terrace, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, and violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $1,620.
-Compiled by Liz Hardaway and Tom Harmening
