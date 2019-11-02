Two Port Charlotte men were arrested Wednesday for dumping over 500 pounds of waste in a vacant lot.
As a deputy patrolled near Commerce Street in Port Charlotte Monday morning, he noticed a large pile of waste, broken furniture and household trash dumped on a vacant property in the 1200 block of Commerce.
The pile, which was 384 cubic feet or about half a Dumpster, came from a woman’s grandson, Andrew Sinclair, 29, and his friend, Nathan Gould, 29, according to police. The two told the woman they would take the load to the Charlotte County Transfer Station.
According to Sinclair’s statement, it was Gould’s idea to dump the trash in the vacant lot. Gould, however, did not provide a sworn statement, according to court records.
Both were charged with littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. The two were held at Charlotte County Jail Oct. 30 for $5,000 each and bonded out the next day.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Amy Marie Wilson, 39, 100 block of Concord Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
• Kelly Ann Barrett, 42, Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $28,000.
• Kimberly Michelle Senter, 51, 18500 blcok of Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and nine counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $11,000.
• Darrick Glen Moody, 48, 2200 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in the vehicle and DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $5,000.
• Melinda Ann Kaleel, 39, of Pembroke Pines. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. $8,500.
• Darven Civil, 27, 2300 block of Raywood Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $10,500.
• Barry Burton Bean, 48, 8300 block of Malcolm Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
• Aaron Thomas Wilson, 21, 3300 block of Ash St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Kyle Alan Cornell, 33, 22300 block of Adorn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $7,000.
• Juan X. Rodriguez, 54, 184700 block of Holly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and an out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Dharmendra Sookhai, 44, 15000 block of Buswell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $64,000.
• Jason Harper Sipes, 49, 21200 block of Gladys Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
• Dustin Tyler Voyles, 32, 21000 block of Bersell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and second-degree larceny/petty theft — first offense. Bond: $2,000.
• Shakera Marrero, 37, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $7,500.
• Daniel Roy Carter, 46, 300 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to stop the vehicle as ordered by a law enforcement officer and one count of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $10,000.
• Christian Marie Allender, 39, 21400 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: first-degree larceny/petty theft of property $100 to under $300 and two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $8,000.
• Joseph Jeremiah O’Brien, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
• Reagan Armstrong Fields, 56, homeless of Charlotte Harbor. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrests:
• Nathan Michael Smith, 35, of North Fort Myers. Charges: driving without a license/revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $7,000.
