The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Ethan Charles Cooper, 28, 1500 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charges: 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $1,500. 

• Holly R. Gizzi, 41, 14900 block of Wichita Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500. 

• Melanie Alyss Masalko, 32, 300 block of Border St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Thomas Owen Hochsprung, 34, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000. 

• Brian Keith Morris, 39, 23400 block of Wickens Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI. Bond: none. 

• Joshua Christopher Simpson, 41, of Irmo, S.C. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none. 

• Zeke William Smith, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended - third or subsequent offense. 

• Hailey Brooke Thompson, 26, address not listed. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500. 

• Kelly Ann Narine, 26, 25300 Palisade Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000. 

• Amry Dasi Busbee, 19, 16100 block of Huffmaster Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: $2,500.  

• Frank Edward McClendon, 42, 23300 block of Scenic Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of dwelling/structure or conveyance while armed and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $30,000.  

• John Curtis Speicher, 24, 400 block Crystal Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of petty theft, third subsequent offense, trespassing an occupied structure or conveyance, and resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $16,500. 

• Francesca Ann Esposito, 31, 8100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Bond: $7,000. 

• Crystal Nichole Skinner, 27, 400 block of Barger Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,574. 

• Rollis Elias Sandy, 44, 2800 block of 112th St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.  

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests: 

• Allen Terez Pugh, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failing to register a motor vehicle. Bond: none. 

