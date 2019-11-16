The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ethan Charles Cooper, 28, 1500 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charges: 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Holly R. Gizzi, 41, 14900 block of Wichita Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Melanie Alyss Masalko, 32, 300 block of Border St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Thomas Owen Hochsprung, 34, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.
• Brian Keith Morris, 39, 23400 block of Wickens Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI. Bond: none.
• Joshua Christopher Simpson, 41, of Irmo, S.C. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Zeke William Smith, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended - third or subsequent offense.
• Hailey Brooke Thompson, 26, address not listed. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Kelly Ann Narine, 26, 25300 Palisade Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Amry Dasi Busbee, 19, 16100 block of Huffmaster Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: $2,500.
• Frank Edward McClendon, 42, 23300 block of Scenic Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of dwelling/structure or conveyance while armed and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $30,000.
• John Curtis Speicher, 24, 400 block Crystal Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of petty theft, third subsequent offense, trespassing an occupied structure or conveyance, and resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $16,500.
• Francesca Ann Esposito, 31, 8100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Bond: $7,000.
• Crystal Nichole Skinner, 27, 400 block of Barger Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,574.
• Rollis Elias Sandy, 44, 2800 block of 112th St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Allen Terez Pugh, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failing to register a motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.