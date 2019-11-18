The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Lisa Ann Lobb, 42, 2600 block of Magnolia St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Rodney Lane McGee, 49, 20400 block of Sapling Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Anthony Sweeney, 31, 1300 block of Washington Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Jorge Fidel Cisneros Martinez, 47, of Bowling Green, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Marie Bonnell Williams, 33, of Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Laurie Yacono, 56, 3100 block of Smith St., Englewood. Charge: permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: none.

Christopher Lee Tillman Sr., 44, 3100 block of Smith St., Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Sabastian John Swika-Post, 29, 100 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI 0.15 or higher or with a person under 19 in vehicle. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Barbara Reid, 63, 300 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

Celine Hebert, 20, 1600 block of Yankee Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Brian Jenkins, 51, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: consumption from open container on prohibited right of way. Bond: $100.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jaylen Blanding, 21, 2800 block of Orchard Circle, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.

Roberto Lopez, 57, 3900 block of Johannesburg Road, North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none

John Muney, 24, 7800 block of Minardi St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

