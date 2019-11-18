The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lisa Ann Lobb, 42, 2600 block of Magnolia St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Rodney Lane McGee, 49, 20400 block of Sapling Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Anthony Sweeney, 31, 1300 block of Washington Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Jorge Fidel Cisneros Martinez, 47, of Bowling Green, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Marie Bonnell Williams, 33, of Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Laurie Yacono, 56, 3100 block of Smith St., Englewood. Charge: permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: none.
Christopher Lee Tillman Sr., 44, 3100 block of Smith St., Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Sabastian John Swika-Post, 29, 100 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI 0.15 or higher or with a person under 19 in vehicle. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Barbara Reid, 63, 300 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Celine Hebert, 20, 1600 block of Yankee Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Brian Jenkins, 51, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: consumption from open container on prohibited right of way. Bond: $100.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jaylen Blanding, 21, 2800 block of Orchard Circle, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
Roberto Lopez, 57, 3900 block of Johannesburg Road, North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none
John Muney, 24, 7800 block of Minardi St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.