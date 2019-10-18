The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Kason Roy Taylor, 20, 6800 block of Cypress Grove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Daniel Edward Amaral, 28, 25500 block of Tevesine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $10,000.

• Tyler Jay Brugman, 28, 3900 block of Colony Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $10,000.

• Michael Frederick Radil Jr., 6200 block of Quince Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $15,000.

• Patricia Dawn Keil, 31, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

• Michelle Ann Callahan, 49, 21800 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• James Robert Brown, 32, 900 block of N.W. Silver Springs Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Stephen Joseph Gregoire, 58, 23200 block of Harper Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and driving while license suspended — third or subsequent offense. Bond: $6,000.

• Jared Russell Ecklin, 27, 1500 block of Viscaya Dr., Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $2,500.

• Brett Richard White Sr., 31, 4300 block of Dekle Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $10,000.

• Brian Patrick Callahan, 37, of Knox, IN. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

• Corbin Frank Higginbotham, 24, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

• Paul Gordon Fredette, 54, 18500 block of Satsuma Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $3,500.

• Don Calvin Eversole, 59, Paulson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing/failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Nickalaus James Hargraves, 40, 1400 block of Hickory Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without a license/revoked — habitual offender and DUI. Bond: $7,500.

• Alize Andria Parker, 21, 30100 block of Oil Well Rd., Punta Gorda. Charge: robbery with a firearm. Bond: $5,000.

• Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 31, 6300 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Jorge L. Perez, 39, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

Craig Rumph, 21, 12000 block of Hernando Road, North Port. Charges: display of a firearm during a felony, marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $10,500.

Amanda Elrod, 37, 100 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Arthur Pierce, 58, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge; larceny, petty theft, third offense. Bond: $20,000.

Michael Hagood, 44, 1009 block of Hatchett Creek Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked. Bond: $5,013.

Linda Lopez-Eckert, 58, 1800 block of Batella Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of narcotics equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $4,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Olena Evans, 56, 1600 block of Papillon Street, North Port. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Lisa Krim, 50, 1300 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Anthony Pellegrini, 61, 200 block of East Miami Avenue, Venice. Charge: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Robert Alteri, 22, 200 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Liz Hardaway and Tom Harmening.

