The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Steven Edward Currier, 27, 300 block of Belaire Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
• Pasquale Edward Capotorto, 48, 22400 block of Adorn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Jeffrey Michael Rosenberger, 48, 2300 block of Crowe St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of petty theft, third subsequent offense, three counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $37,500.
• Kevin Michael Hynes, 33, 3200 block of Milwaukee St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI damage to property or person of another and DUI. Bond: $5,000.
• Scot William Hanlon Jr., 32, 2600 block of Rock Creek Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $25,000.
• Kevin Alan Stavely, 44, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Jonathan Mario Iannelli, 30, of Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control, two counts of failure to appear and six underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Joshua Paul Kopeschka, 38, 18400 block of Van Nuys Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Cody Frank Matson-Peroutka, 32, 100 block of Easton Dr., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $50,000.
• Valentine Charles Galante Jr., 37, 12300 block of Kneeland Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Deandre Delrees Williams, 24, 7600 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. Bond: $7,500.
• Amy Renee Ervin, 28, 8400 block of Dorlet Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
• Jason Frank Hoxsie, 36, 100 block of Boundary Blvd., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
