The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Matthew Adam Pierce, 33, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamines, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $75,000.

• Lowell James Bailey, of Pinellas Park. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $57,000.

• Briar Rhett Bloomer, 18, 7300 block of Thomas St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

• Samantha Lynn Winch, 25, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Gretchen Donna Skiba, 70, 400 block of W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $8,000.

• Brian Jerome Hartmanstorfer, 26, 2400 block of Auburn Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 in damage, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by Florida convicted felon, driving without license/revoked-habitual offender, violating a domestic violence injunction-possession of a firearm or ammunition, and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $48,500.

• James Pasquale Belmonte, 52, 3300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing in a structure or conveyance and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,500.

• Joseph Nicholas Baiardi III, 2200 block of Broadranch Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, driver presented non-current insurance, and attached registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,000.

• Joey Jay Padilla-Santiago Sr., 29, 17300 block of Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Robert Lee Allen, 20, of Pompano Beach. Charge: grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $7,500.

• Phillip Jerome Barker, 60, 3600 block of N. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and holding for another agency. Bond: $5,000.

• Ga’Darrian Gevante Albany, 26, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: DUI and two counts of DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Crystal Simone Wladyka, 33, 400 block of San Marie Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer with violence, dealing or trafficking stolen property, and false owner information on pawned items valued more than $300. Bond: $17,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

• Luis Alonzo Gomez, 54, of Tampa. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

