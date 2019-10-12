The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Marisa Christine Espinoza-Gabaldon, 29, 200 block of Daybreak Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: willfully abusing a child without causing great bodily harm and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000. 

• Joel Michael McGonigal, 32, 5200 block of Ellsworth Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500. 

• Nicolas Alexander Thompson, 36, 3100 block of Junseton St., North Port. Charges: DUI, out-of-county warrant, driving while license suspended and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $22,500. 

• Samuel M. Waldin, 48, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: driving with license expired more than six months and DUI. Bond: $2,000. 

• Frank William Bennett, 52, of LaBelle, Fla. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $4,500. 

• Valerie Lee Fair, 58, of Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500. 

• Macklin Anthony Worley Jr., 10500 block of Roberts Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $3,070. 

• Mariah Michelle Massad, 23, 2800 block of Suncoast Lakes Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and criminal mischief of more than $1,000 of damage. Bond: $20,000. 

• James Cameron Shawn Ortloff, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none. 

•  Stephen Lee Duke, 69, 100 block of Bangsberg Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of sexual battery of a person 18 years or older and burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $150,000.  

• Gladwin Herbert Percival, 60, 3300 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000. 

• Lori Ann Calarco, 52, 1200 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and robbery by sudden snatching with no firearm or weapon. Bond: $8,500.

• Anthony John Bernatz, 44, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500. 

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests: 

• Heather Marie Morris, 32, 10500 block of S.W. Peace River St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI and possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none. 

• Andrew Joseph Marvel, 30, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000. 

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests: 

• Nelson Ronald Gaura, 64, 500 block of Orlando Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none. 

• Joel Antonio Vazequez-Rivera, 33, of North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500. 

— Compiled by Liz Hardaway

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments