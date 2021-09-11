Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Nathaniel Motz, 48, 100 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Mary Sielert, 40, 4800 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; violation of probation or community control; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Dustin Hays Roth, 37, 9000 block of Alan Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Scott Anthony Laub, 26, 4400 block of Ganyard Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Patrick A. Lapergola, 59, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Henry Mickenson, 30, 22000 block of Elmira Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Sarah Christina Butcher, 37, 18000 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Dustin Garret Soares, 33, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,000.
Jason Samuel Pearson, 46, North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Michael Wayne Caldwell, Jr., Lakeland. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Alisa Heilman, 35, Englewood (homeless). Charges: possession cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; two charges of possession of controlled substances without prescription. Bond: $12,000.
Joseph Ralph Rose, 65, 800 block of Abelia Way, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance without prescription; possession cocaine. Bond: $13,500.
Mary Jo Wilson, 53, 11000 block of Waterford Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two charges of battery on officer firefighter EMT; resisting officer with violence. Bond: $10,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Karin Michelle Baca, 35, 3700 block of Wenona Drive, North Port. Charge: hit and run: leaving scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $120.
Florida Highway Patrol Venice reported the following arrests:
Fenel Barthelus, 26, 23000 block of Allen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving motor vehicle, motorcycle; racing on highway, parking lot, roadway. Bond: $500.
Shnaider Reechard Joseph, 21, 2100 block of Abalom Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving motor vehicle, motorcycle; racing on highway, parking lot, roadway. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Nancy Semon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.