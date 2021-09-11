Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jason Nathaniel Motz, 48, 100 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Mary Sielert, 40, 4800 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; violation of probation or community control; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Dustin Hays Roth, 37, 9000 block of Alan Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Scott Anthony Laub, 26, 4400 block of Ganyard Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Patrick A. Lapergola, 59, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Henry Mickenson, 30, 22000 block of Elmira Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Sarah Christina Butcher, 37, 18000 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Dustin Garret Soares, 33, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,000.

Jason Samuel Pearson, 46, North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.


Michael Wayne Caldwell, Jr., Lakeland. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Alisa Heilman, 35, Englewood (homeless). Charges: possession cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; two charges of possession of controlled substances without prescription. Bond: $12,000.

Joseph Ralph Rose, 65, 800 block of Abelia Way, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance without prescription; possession cocaine. Bond: $13,500.

Mary Jo Wilson, 53, 11000 block of Waterford Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two charges of battery on officer firefighter EMT; resisting officer with violence. Bond: $10,500.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Karin Michelle Baca, 35, 3700 block of Wenona Drive, North Port. Charge: hit and run: leaving scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $120.

Florida Highway Patrol Venice reported the following arrests:

Fenel Barthelus, 26, 23000 block of Allen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving motor vehicle, motorcycle; racing on highway, parking lot, roadway. Bond: $500.

Shnaider Reechard Joseph, 21, 2100 block of Abalom Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving motor vehicle, motorcycle; racing on highway, parking lot, roadway. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Nancy Semon

