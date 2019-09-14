The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Carlos Alberto Sanchez, 59, Purcell Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000. 

• Christopher Lee Forbes, 22, 53400 block of Globe St., North Port. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $1,000. 

• Laurence Robert Waiters, 41, homeless of Brooklyn, N.Y. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,250.

• Roy Warren Todd, 31, of Spring Hill, Fla. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none. 

• Jessica Ann Gutzler, 39, 3200 block of Magnolia Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500. 

• Pamela Jean Sperry, 60, 4100 block of Riverbank Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI. Bond: $1,250. 

• Eboney Adonike Johnson, 29, 21300 block of Percy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,500. 

• Jerome Allen Swindell Sr., 41, 200 block of Flamingo Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500. 

• Craig Randall Budro, 48, 13500 block of Drysdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none. 

• Logan Charles Fors, 18, 1100 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: not listed.

• Alicia Evelyn Winters, 55, of Placida. Charges: DUI and non-resident driver license required. Bond: none. 

• Christa Colette McDuff, 47, of Pariland, Texas. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500. 

• Dorothy Samantha Herron, 30, 4300 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500. 

• Timothy Michael Troiano, 41, 8300 block of Cosgrove Road, North Port. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000. 

• Robert Penn Dickinson II, 29, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.  

• Jason Douglas Ross, 37, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none. 

• Mark Edward Cook, 55, 10100 block of Tramore Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Curtis William Wright, 33, 9200 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: resisting officer without violence and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none. 

