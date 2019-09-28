The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Victor Anthony Medina, 23, of Sarasota. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Stacey Lynn Eschert, 44, 29200 block of South Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Larry Thermidor, 24, 22400 block of Lacombe Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: second-degree larceny petty theft first offense and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,000.
• Charles Michael Jaghab, 47, 4400 Carrizal Ter., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Joevan Mohee Federick, 41, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to stop the vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.
• Riley Lowe, 9100 block of Swiss Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: moving traffic violation by violating driver’s license restrictions. Bond: $1,000.
• Jefford Selinger, 52, 22300 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $4,000.
• Megan Nicole Perkins, 34, 3300 block Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.
• Erica Rene Blenman, 29, 2300 block of Achilles St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $2,500.
• Dorianna Ingrid Rothwell, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: breach of peace and disorderly conduct and trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $4,000.
• Ashley Dee Lindeborn, 35, 1100 block of South Samatayo Dr., North Port. Charge: petty theft third subsequent offense and out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
• Lora Ann Reed, 40, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Joel Maldonado, 30, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Philip Joseph Redoutey, 27, homeless of Englewood. Charges: trespassing or failure to leave property upon order by owner and resisting detention or arrest by law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.
• Michael Christopher Sprague, 35, of Ellington, Fla. Charge: lewd lascivious battery of a victim 12 to 16 years old. Bond: $75,000.
• Lindsey Mae Johnson, 32, 1600 block of S.W. Eagerton Dr., Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $13,500.
Compiled by Liz Hardaway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.