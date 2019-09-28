The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Victor Anthony Medina, 23, of Sarasota. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

• Stacey Lynn Eschert, 44, 29200 block of South Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Larry Thermidor, 24, 22400 block of Lacombe Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: second-degree larceny petty theft first offense and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,000.

• Charles Michael Jaghab, 47, 4400 Carrizal Ter., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

• Joevan Mohee Federick, 41, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to stop the vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.

• Riley Lowe, 9100 block of Swiss Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: moving traffic violation by violating driver’s license restrictions. Bond: $1,000.

• Jefford Selinger, 52, 22300 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $4,000.

• Megan Nicole Perkins, 34, 3300 block Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.

• Erica Rene Blenman, 29, 2300 block of Achilles St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $2,500.

• Dorianna Ingrid Rothwell, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: breach of peace and disorderly conduct and trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $4,000.

• Ashley Dee Lindeborn, 35, 1100 block of South Samatayo Dr., North Port. Charge: petty theft third subsequent offense and out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

• Lora Ann Reed, 40, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Joel Maldonado, 30, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.

• Philip Joseph Redoutey, 27, homeless of Englewood. Charges: trespassing or failure to leave property upon order by owner and resisting detention or arrest by law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.

• Michael Christopher Sprague, 35, of Ellington, Fla. Charge: lewd lascivious battery of a victim 12 to 16 years old. Bond: $75,000.

• Lindsey Mae Johnson, 32, 1600 block of S.W. Eagerton Dr., Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $13,500.

Compiled by Liz Hardaway

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments