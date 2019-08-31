The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Brianna Leigh Cartwright, 22, 3300 block of Normandy Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $12,500.

• Michael Raymond Reamer, 29, 22400 block of Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Andres Luna, 34, 1600 block of S.E. Pear Dr., Arcadia. Charges: DUI, moving traffic violation by violating drivers license restrictions, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Albert Lee Thomas Jr., 27, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 in damage. Bond: $2,000.

• Shirley Marie Stout, 62, 11100 block of Royal Rd., Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while licenses suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

• Eddie Moore Jr., 26, 1000 block of Kensington Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Tara May Edwards, 48, 5000 block of Collingswood Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

• Ryan Arthur Spears, 35, 3700 block of El Jobean Rd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.

• Shawn Ryan Sadoski, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine. Bond: $12,000.

• Jonathan Alan Hartman, 31, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $10,000.

• Hailey Ann Marie Davies, 31, 20300 block of Mount Prospect Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI damage to property or person, and bribery of or by a public servant. Bond: $14,000.

• Monique Jeanne Derau, 24, of Pembroke Pines, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.

• Sabastian Lee Maus, 27, 5100 block of Bond Rd., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Seth Burnham Fowle, 52, 1800 block of Englewood Rd., Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $4,000.

• Herbert O. Johnson, 53, of Atlanta, Ga. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $4,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Pablo Rosas Jr., 47, of Wauchula, Fla. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and DUI. Bond: $7,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

• Roosevelt Rene, 44, of Pembroke Pines, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $4,000.

