The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Dylan Austin Roy, 24, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a firearm prohibited when subject to an injunction against domestic violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat against a public servant. Bond: $14,500.
• Michael Anthony Mariano, 62, 15300 block of Taurus Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Darlene Helen Culbert, 59, 18600 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
• Robert Allen Culbert, 58, 21000 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
• Kyler Thomas Elder, 22, of Bear Lake, Mich. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, false ID given to law enforcement officer, fugitive from justice, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
• Gideon Michael Elliott, 40, of Sarasota. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and violating a domestic violence injunction. Bond: $15,000.
• Miguel Alexis Garay Jr., 15, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft property of motor vehicle, dealing or trafficking stolen property, and grand theft of a firearm. Bond: none.
• Joshua Paul Morris, 22, 3200 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• James John Murphy, 63, 2500 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.
• Cody James Thomas, 23, 4100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• Victoria Francis Rollins, 26, 23200 block of Altman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
• Gene Joseph Townsend, 46, 23100 block of Seneca Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Susie Leigh Mechesney, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Victoria Ann Sessa, 29, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Michael Alex Ransom, 30, 21000 block of Jerome Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
• Heather Lyn Oberg, 41, 7400 block of Seamist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Brianna Marie Laurence, 28, 8700 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: petty theft-third subsequent offense and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Devonne Trevor Sealey, 38, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.
• Shannon Marie Acevedo, 36, 10300 block of S.W. Lettuce Lake Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Liz Hardaway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.