The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Dylan Austin Roy, 24, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a firearm prohibited when subject to an injunction against domestic violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat against a public servant. Bond: $14,500. 

• Michael Anthony Mariano, 62, 15300 block of Taurus Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000. 

• Darlene Helen Culbert, 59, 18600 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000. 

• Robert Allen Culbert, 58, 21000 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.  

• Kyler Thomas Elder, 22, of Bear Lake, Mich. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, false ID given to law enforcement officer, fugitive from justice, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000. 

• Gideon Michael Elliott, 40, of Sarasota. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and violating a domestic violence injunction. Bond: $15,000. 

• Miguel Alexis Garay Jr., 15, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft property of motor vehicle, dealing or trafficking stolen property, and grand theft of a firearm. Bond: none. 

• Joshua Paul Morris, 22, 3200 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000. 

• James John Murphy, 63, 2500 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500. 

• Cody James Thomas, 23, 4100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500. 

• Victoria Francis Rollins, 26, 23200 block of Altman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500. 

• Gene Joseph Townsend, 46, 23100 block of Seneca Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $5,000. 

• Susie Leigh Mechesney, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Victoria Ann Sessa, 29, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none. 

• Michael Alex Ransom, 30, 21000 block of Jerome Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500. 

• Heather Lyn Oberg, 41, 7400 block of Seamist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. 

• Brianna Marie Laurence, 28, 8700 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: petty theft-third subsequent offense and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000. 

• Devonne Trevor Sealey, 38, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none. 

• Shannon Marie Acevedo, 36, 10300 block of S.W. Lettuce Lake Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

— Compiled by Liz Hardaway 

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

