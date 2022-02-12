   Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Daniel Ray Parks, 60, 27000 block of Sunset Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.

Chauncey Gene Summy, 42, 4800 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Tiffanyann Marie Wilson, 42, CARE shelter, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Matthew Bernard Baker, 42, 500 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs; driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Sarah Christina Butcher, 38, 22000 block of La Guardia Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: none.

Kimberley Victoria Diggins, 38, 22000 block of Laika Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more; possession cocaine; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: none.

William Tracey McLean, 55, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: three underlying charges; failure to appear felony — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Wesley John Pickrell, 43, 9100 block of Migue Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $5,000.

Sarah Michelle Hadel, 45, 2200 block of Beverly Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: court order: off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry; remand hold — no new charge entry; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

David John Ogilvie, 57, homeless Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $325.

John Denton Whitman, 65, 1500 block of Scarlett Avenue, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $50.

Andrew David Bailey, 30, Nokomis. Charges: larceny petit theft less than $100, second degree first offense; three counts burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $12,500.

John Aaron Khaliq, 20, Naples. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

   North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Crystal Sierra Carter, 33, 6200 block of Morning Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bone: none.

Caleb Joseph Kuefler, 18, Fort Myers. Charges: out of county warrant; driving while license suspended second or subsequent offense. Bond: $500.

Jezebel Rose Mapes, 19, Sarasota. Charge: probation violation: possession controlled substance subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Joshua William Roeder, 37, 3800 block of Town Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

   Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Patrick Donald Flynn, 26, 24000 block of Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court: failure to respond: reckless driving subsequent conviction. Bond: none.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

