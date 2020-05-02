The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John Joseph Hollister, 37, Springfield, Maine. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, disorderly intoxication, and violation of probation. Bond: $9,000.

Christopher Andrew Moore, 59, 700 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charge: violation of a domestic violence injunction. Bond: $500. 

Robert Andrew Clark, 32, 300 block of Vitario Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $1,000.

Sean McHugh Baer, 39, 7000 block of Coco Plum, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

David Richard Lorber Jr., 26, 500 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a stolen credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, grand theft and three counts of fraudulent use of credit cards. Bond: $32,000. 

Michael Frederick Radil, 44, Mango St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a firearm or weapon by a convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.

Noah Leon Carlson, 39, 8100 block of Gewant Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Katie Rose Boungiorno, 33, 24000 block of Buckingham Way, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

Caroll Medeline Jean-Reye, 37, 1400 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000. 

Ronald Patrick McDonald, 57, 1600 block of Sharpe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Ryan Noel-Jeune, 22, 22000 block of Lancaster Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

Anthony Eugene Smith Jr, 21, Palmetto, Florida. Charges: driving without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and out-of-county warrant. Bond $5,500.

Cody Austin Hall, 23, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

Jessica Dianne Bobish, 33, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

Uduin Roberto Espino Ordonez, 32, Fort Myers. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: none.

Daniel Michael Robinson, 2000 block of Georgia Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond $2,500. 

Archie Lewis Barnes, 56, 1000 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond $3,000.

Dallas Giovanni Evans, 21, Beaufort, South Carolina. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.

— Compiled by Sue Erwin

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments