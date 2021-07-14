The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Barry Eugene Farmer, 57, Zerphyrhills. Charge: DUI (4th or subsequent offense). Bond: $5,000.

William Allen Faris, Jr., 35, 6100 block of Gewant Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependent. Bond: none.

Michael Louis Magnane, 45, 3300 block of Ash Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.

Raul George Gale, 65, 10000 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.

Zoe E. Skowronski, 24, 20000 block of Mount Prospect Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, and battery. Bond: $10,000.

Jayden Mason, 19, 18000 block of Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of battery; and battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $12,500.

Rachel Bamber, 30, 2100 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer wanton disregard. Bond: $5,000.

Samuel Japapt Shelton, 23, 4000 block of Michael Tree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intention touch or strike; burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $9,000.

Suzan Naskrent Mooney, 56, 12000 block of Kneeland Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intention touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Marissa Brook Beerbower, 26, 1100 block of Nackman Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Orlando Lombard, Jr., 24, 1300 block of Nebraska Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Rick Robert Boisclair, 39, 4400 block of Wabaso Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.


David Kensey Caisse, Sr., 66, 11000 block of Euler Avenue, Englewood. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Lij Jamanti Genus-Christian, 26, 3400 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant; DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jerold Lynn Jenner, 38, 3900 block of S. Haberland Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription (heroin); possession of cocaine; and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.

Ilya A. Krivosheenko, 27, 500 block of Ovalando, North Port. Charges: carrying concealed weapon; unlicensed firearm; possession and or use of drug equipment; possession of cocaine; possession of meth with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver. Bond: $20,500.

Victoria Frances Rollins, 28, 5700 block of Gallatin Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving without license or registration or revocation equivalent. Bond: $1,500.

Nathan Joseph Sulaty, 26, 8500 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation and fraud (credit card). Bond: none.

Loc Nguyen Tran, 45, 3100 block of Tishman Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Nazanine Tara Nakamura, 32, 22000 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: probation violation; possession controlled substance/larceny theft $700 to $5,000; probation violation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $10,000.

Gary Lee Reger, 64, 700 block of Bucksin Court, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments