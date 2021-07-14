The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Barry Eugene Farmer, 57, Zerphyrhills. Charge: DUI (4th or subsequent offense). Bond: $5,000.
William Allen Faris, Jr., 35, 6100 block of Gewant Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependent. Bond: none.
Michael Louis Magnane, 45, 3300 block of Ash Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
Raul George Gale, 65, 10000 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Zoe E. Skowronski, 24, 20000 block of Mount Prospect Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, and battery. Bond: $10,000.
Jayden Mason, 19, 18000 block of Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of battery; and battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $12,500.
Rachel Bamber, 30, 2100 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer wanton disregard. Bond: $5,000.
Samuel Japapt Shelton, 23, 4000 block of Michael Tree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intention touch or strike; burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $9,000.
Suzan Naskrent Mooney, 56, 12000 block of Kneeland Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intention touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Marissa Brook Beerbower, 26, 1100 block of Nackman Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Orlando Lombard, Jr., 24, 1300 block of Nebraska Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Rick Robert Boisclair, 39, 4400 block of Wabaso Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
David Kensey Caisse, Sr., 66, 11000 block of Euler Avenue, Englewood. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lij Jamanti Genus-Christian, 26, 3400 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant; DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jerold Lynn Jenner, 38, 3900 block of S. Haberland Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription (heroin); possession of cocaine; and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
Ilya A. Krivosheenko, 27, 500 block of Ovalando, North Port. Charges: carrying concealed weapon; unlicensed firearm; possession and or use of drug equipment; possession of cocaine; possession of meth with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver. Bond: $20,500.
Victoria Frances Rollins, 28, 5700 block of Gallatin Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving without license or registration or revocation equivalent. Bond: $1,500.
Nathan Joseph Sulaty, 26, 8500 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation and fraud (credit card). Bond: none.
Loc Nguyen Tran, 45, 3100 block of Tishman Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nazanine Tara Nakamura, 32, 22000 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: probation violation; possession controlled substance/larceny theft $700 to $5,000; probation violation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $10,000.
Gary Lee Reger, 64, 700 block of Bucksin Court, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.