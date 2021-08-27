Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:

Robert Wade Wallace, 61, Winter Haven. Charges: Possession controlled substance without prescription; resisting officer without violence; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $10,000.

Asreail J. Hudson, 28, St. Petersburg. Charge: Driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $2,500.

Jacob Riggs, 23, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: Battery intent touch or strike. Bond: none.

Philip Aaron Nazzaro, 33, 9000 block of Boots Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: Grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000; out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Hannelore Frieda Hartkopf, 84, 1300 block of Narathon Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.

Timothy Richard Bauer, 40, 01 block of Orange Street North East, Port Charlotte. Charges: Grand theft more than $5,000 but less than $10,000; engage in contracting business without certification. Bond: $7,500.

Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 37, 100 block of Barr Drive West, Port Charlotte. Charges: Knowingly intent unlawful possession five or more IDs; petit theft first degree, more than $100, less than $750. Bond: none.

Justin Noah Valdez, 40, Miami Gardens. Charges: Two charges battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Jose O. Ortega, 46, Hialeah. Charge: Loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.

Pedro Martin, 49, Hialeah. Charges: Loitering or prowling; possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: $10,000.

Yosvani Sosa Ortega, 45, Hialeah. Charge: Loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.


Sebastian Israel Pu Hernandez, 23, Fort Myers. Charge: Operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Christoper Allen Krase, 46, 1300 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charges: Drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession controlled substance without prescription; operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $8,500.

Lindsey Ann Ewing, 37, 1300 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charges: Possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $7,500.

Blake Carlin, 48, 1700 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charge: Petit theft second degree, first offense. Bond: none.

Bernando Martinez Rodriguez, 38, Bradenton. Charge: Driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $2,500.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Maria Olimpia Jimenez, 45, Iowa. Charge: Operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nichole Danielle Briley, 39, Sarasota. Charge: Larceny: emergency medical equipment $300 or more. Bond: $7,500.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Holly Lynn Corbett Costa, 57, 11000 block of Brookside Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: Probation violation: grand theft more than $300, less than $5,000. Bond: $15,000.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments