Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:
Robert Wade Wallace, 61, Winter Haven. Charges: Possession controlled substance without prescription; resisting officer without violence; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $10,000.
Asreail J. Hudson, 28, St. Petersburg. Charge: Driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $2,500.
Jacob Riggs, 23, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: Battery intent touch or strike. Bond: none.
Philip Aaron Nazzaro, 33, 9000 block of Boots Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: Grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000; out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Hannelore Frieda Hartkopf, 84, 1300 block of Narathon Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
Timothy Richard Bauer, 40, 01 block of Orange Street North East, Port Charlotte. Charges: Grand theft more than $5,000 but less than $10,000; engage in contracting business without certification. Bond: $7,500.
Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 37, 100 block of Barr Drive West, Port Charlotte. Charges: Knowingly intent unlawful possession five or more IDs; petit theft first degree, more than $100, less than $750. Bond: none.
Justin Noah Valdez, 40, Miami Gardens. Charges: Two charges battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Jose O. Ortega, 46, Hialeah. Charge: Loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.
Pedro Martin, 49, Hialeah. Charges: Loitering or prowling; possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: $10,000.
Yosvani Sosa Ortega, 45, Hialeah. Charge: Loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.
Sebastian Israel Pu Hernandez, 23, Fort Myers. Charge: Operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Christoper Allen Krase, 46, 1300 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charges: Drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession controlled substance without prescription; operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $8,500.
Lindsey Ann Ewing, 37, 1300 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charges: Possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $7,500.
Blake Carlin, 48, 1700 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charge: Petit theft second degree, first offense. Bond: none.
Bernando Martinez Rodriguez, 38, Bradenton. Charge: Driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $2,500.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Maria Olimpia Jimenez, 45, Iowa. Charge: Operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nichole Danielle Briley, 39, Sarasota. Charge: Larceny: emergency medical equipment $300 or more. Bond: $7,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Holly Lynn Corbett Costa, 57, 11000 block of Brookside Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: Probation violation: grand theft more than $300, less than $5,000. Bond: $15,000.
