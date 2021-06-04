The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Taron X. Anderson, Sr., 42, Suffolk, Virginia. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
Brenten Lee Humble, 21, 600 block of Burning Tree Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
Adrian Dion Brown, 26, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,500.
Isaiah Lee Bell, 21, 600 block of Hartford Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Toby Lee Natisin Carter, 46, 1200 block of Access Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $190,000.
Aubrey Ann Blackman, 31, 4500 block of Shady Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license is suspendedd. Bond: none.
Ramon Luiz Dones, 39, 21000 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possess an ID of another person without consent. Bond: $7,500.
Craig Andrew McKendry, Sr., 49, 3100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Russell Teilar Carawan, 56, 800 block of Silversprings Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: unlawful sexual activity with minors; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Joseph Malik, Jr., 28, 22000 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Thomas Pete Gagliardi, 72, 21000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Stephanie Amanda Singleton, 35, 21000 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Nicholas Anthony Bosnak, 31, 8000 block of Weyers Court, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Florida Highway Patrol Troop F reported the following arrest:
Justin Tyler Nettles, 28, Naples. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bilal Mansur Ali, 31, Crystal River, 8100 block of West Woodbury Court. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Thomas Patrick Bacon, 51, Franklin, Massachusetts. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Anthony Michael Brinzo, 52, 25000 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
Joshua Tyler Cullen, 33, 2900 block of Abbotsford St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Mariah Gail Pijanowski, 25, 25000 block of Rancagua Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Kassandra R. Smith, 24, 17000 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Danny Henry Annace, 33, 8400 block of Raoul Ave., North Port. Charges: aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, petty theft. Bond: none.
Richard Alan St. Louis II (aka Richard Louis), 28, 1800 block of Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court (original charge: failure to leave info unattended vehicle property damage). Bond: none.
